Classic Computer Magazine Archive What's New at Classic Computer Magazine Archive

Current Status:

My computer book and magazine archiving work has transitioned from this site (and AtariArchives.org) to Internet Archive. My sites will remain online, but we are not really adding new material to them. Instead, material is being upload to Internet Archive.

When I started AtariMagazines.com and AtariArchives.org, it made sense for technical reasons to convert the scans to text using OCR, then convert that to HTML for display the web. It was a LOT of extra work to do those conversions, but at the time, most people just didn't have the bandwidth to download large PDFs of scans. (Really! In the earliest days of the sites many people didn't have PDF viewers or even know what a PDF was.) But over time people got more bandwidth, and automatic OCR for searching PDFs improved, so we moved to upload our scans to Archive.org. There, people can view the full page scans of the magazines and books right in their web browser — or download PDFs of the material — rather than just the extracted text.

So, these sites aren't going anywhere, and we still are scanning donated Atari newsletters, magazines, and books. As always, you can send questions and comments to Kay.

Check out the amazing computer history scans at Internet Archive:

9 October 2026: A few updates to the archive

3 May 2013: Best of Creative Computing Volume 2

13 Dec 2013: Terrible Nerd

6 April 2012: Best of Creative Computing Volume 3

19 March 2012: A.N.A.L.O.G. Magazine

19 March 2012: ROM Magazine

29 September 2010: 3 Compute issues

2 April 2010: Compute Issue 71

5 February 2010: Compute II issue 3

31 December 2009: Compute! Issue 74 (July 1986) and 76 (September 1986) and 79 (December 1986)

30 December 2009: Compute! Issue 59 (April 1985) and 64 (September 1985) and 65 (October 1985)

29 December 2009: Compute! Issue 72 (May 1986) and 73 (June 1986)

26 October 2009: Compute! Issue 58 - March 1985

14 October 2009: Compute! Issue 57 - February 1985

13 October 2009: Compute! Issue 75 - August 1986

17 July 2006: 19 issues of ST-Log Magazine!

9 July 2006: Compute! Covers Gallery

25 June 2006: 21 More Issues of Compute!

22 April 2006: Microsoft Flight Simulator Handbook

16 January 2006: What's New RSS Feed!

16 January 2006: We've added the full text of 16 issues of Compute!

11 December 2005: 6 more issues of Compute!

14 October 2005: 3 more issues of Compute!

22 July 2005: FlightSimBooks.com

7 July 2005: Compute II

To Do/Needs

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