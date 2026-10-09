My computer book and magazine archiving work has transitioned from this site (and AtariArchives.org) to Internet Archive. My sites will remain online, but we are not really adding new material to them. Instead, material is being upload to Internet Archive.
When I started AtariMagazines.com and AtariArchives.org, it made sense for technical reasons to convert the scans to text using OCR, then convert that to HTML for display the web. It was a LOT of extra work to do those conversions, but at the time, most people just didn't have the bandwidth to download large PDFs of scans. (Really! In the earliest days of the sites many people didn't have PDF viewers or even know what a PDF was.) But over time people got more bandwidth, and automatic OCR for searching PDFs improved, so we moved to upload our scans to Archive.org. There, people can view the full page scans of the magazines and books right in their web browser — or download PDFs of the material — rather than just the extracted text.
So, these sites aren't going anywhere, and we still are scanning donated Atari newsletters, magazines, and books. As always, you can send questions and comments to Kay.
Check out the amazing computer history scans at Internet Archive:
The Best of Creative Computing Volume 3, featuring 120+ articles from 1978 issues of Creative Computing Magazine, is now available for the Kindle
19 March 2012: A.N.A.L.O.G. Magazine
Big news! I've added the full text of 10 issues of A.N.A.L.O.G. Magazine. A.N.A.L.O.G. magazine was devoted primarily to 8-bit Atari computers, with some emphasis in later years on Atari ST computers. It was published from 1981 to 1989. In April 1988 (issue 59), the magazine was purchased by Larry Flynt Publishing. This site has permission to offer the full text of A.N.A.L.O.G. during LFP's ownership — 21 issues from April 1988 through December 1989. To start, we have 10 of those issues for you.
19 March 2012: ROM Magazine
More big news! We now have the full text of ROM Magazine. ROM was a short-lived Canadian magazine dedicated to Atari 8-bit computers. Published bi-monthly from 1983 to 1985, only ten issues were published. (It is not to be confused with the magazine "ROM - Computer Applications for Living" which was published in 1977-1978.) Every article in every issue here for you!
It's an early 10th birthday present from AtariMagazines.com! 19 issues of ST-Log Magazine are now available -- full text, plus the cover gallery! ST-Log was devoted to Atari's 16-bit ST line of computers. These are the issues published when Larry Flynt Publishing owned the magazine. (We don't have permission for earlier issues.) (Also, if you have digital archives of the ST-Log software disks, please contact Kay.) OCRing these magazines was very expensive — if you appreciate what this site does, your donation would be much appreciated.
9 July 2006: Compute! Covers Gallery
Added images of many Compute! Magazine Covers. Missing a few (issues 3, 4, 5, and after issue 95. Please let me know if you have scans of these covers.)
We have launched a new site, FlightSimBooks.com, which features the full text of 11 classic flight simulation books.
7 July 2005: Compute II
We've added the full text of both issues of Compute II - The Single-Board Compute. This was a sort-lived spin-off from Compute! magazine that only published two issues in 1980. It focused on KIM, AIM, SYM, and OSI single-board computers.
To Do/Needs
If you can donate or sell (cheap) any issues of Atari magazines or books, Creative Computing or Compute magazines, e-mail Kay.
If you have any of the Antic Public Domain Software Disks or disks from The Catalog or Atari Program Exchange (APX), I want to know!