3 May 2013: Best of Creative Computing Volume 2
- The Best of Creative Computing Volume 2, featuring 125+ articles from early Creative Computing Magazine, is now available for the Kindle
13 Dec 2013: Terrible Nerd
- Kevin, the creator of this web site, wrote Terrible Nerd, a book about growing up nerdy in the 70s and 80s. You should read it!
6 April 2012: Best of Creative Computing Volume 3
- The Best of Creative Computing Volume 3, featuring 120+ articles from 1978 issues of Creative Computing Magazine, is now available for the Kindle
19 March 2012: A.N.A.L.O.G. Magazine
- Big news! I've added the full text of 10 issues of A.N.A.L.O.G. Magazine. A.N.A.L.O.G. magazine was devoted primarily to 8-bit Atari computers, with some emphasis in later years on Atari ST computers. It was published from 1981 to 1989. In April 1988 (issue 59), the magazine was purchased by Larry Flynt Publishing. This site has permission to offer the full text of A.N.A.L.O.G. during LFP's ownership — 21 issues from April 1988 through December 1989. To start, we have 10 of those issues for you.
19 March 2012: ROM Magazine
- More big news! We now have the full text of ROM Magazine. ROM was a short-lived Canadian magazine dedicated to Atari 8-bit computers. Published bi-monthly from 1983 to 1985, only ten issues were published. (It is not to be confused with the magazine "ROM - Computer Applications for Living" which was published in 1977-1978.) Every article in every issue here for you!
29 September 2010: 3 Compute issues
- We've added Compute issues 80 (January 1987), 96 (May 1988), and 106 (March 1989). Includes a 1988 roundup of laptop computers.
2 April 2010: Compute Issue 71
- Compute! issue 71 (April 1986) is now available. I like: A Turning Point for Atari? Report from the Winter Consumer Electronics Show.
5 February 2010: Compute II issue 3
- Now available: the full text of the final issue of Compute II (which was dedicated to single-board computers). Check it out: Compute II issue 3
31 December 2009: Compute! Issue 74 (July 1986) and 76 (September 1986) and 79 (December 1986)
- Now available: Compute July 1986, September 1986, December 1986
30 December 2009: Compute! Issue 59 (April 1985) and 64 (September 1985) and 65 (October 1985)
- Now available: Compute April 1985, September 1985, October 1985
29 December 2009: Compute! Issue 72 (May 1986) and 73 (June 1986)
26 October 2009: Compute! Issue 58 - March 1985
- Compute! Issue 58 - March 1985 is now online
14 October 2009: Compute! Issue 57 - February 1985
- Compute! Issue 57 - February 1985 is now online
13 October 2009: Compute! Issue 75 - August 1986
- Compute! Issue 75 - August 1986 is now online
17 July 2006: 19 issues of ST-Log Magazine!
- It's an early 10th birthday present from AtariMagazines.com! 19 issues of ST-Log Magazine are now available -- full text, plus the cover gallery! ST-Log was devoted to Atari's 16-bit ST line of computers. These are the issues published when Larry Flynt Publishing owned the magazine. (We don't have permission for earlier issues.) (Also, if you have digital archives of the ST-Log software disks, please contact Kevin.) OCRing these magazines was very expensive — if you appreciate what this site does, your donation would be much appreciated.
9 July 2006: Compute! Covers Gallery
- Added images of many Compute! Magazine Covers. Missing a few (issues 3, 4, 5, and after issue 95. Please let me know if you have scans of these covers.)
25 June 2006: 21 More Issues of Compute!
- We've added 21(!) issues of Compute! magazine: Fall 1979 (First issue!), January 1981, February 1981, March 1981, April 1981, October 1981, December 1981, February 1982, June 1982, July 1982, October 1982, November 1982, January 1983, March 1983, June 1983, August 1983, September 1983, October 1983, September 1989, November 1990, and December 1990.
22 April 2006: Microsoft Flight Simulator Handbook
- Over at our sister-site FlightSimBooks.com: the full text of the book Microsoft Flight Simulator Handbook by Jonathan M. Stern (1995) is now online.
16 January 2006: What's New RSS Feed!
- Now, you can keep updated on what's new at AtariMagazines.com with this RSS feed.
16 January 2006: We've added the full text of 16 issues of Compute!
- Woohoo! January 1982, April 1982, May 1983, July 1983, April 1984, May 1984, June 1984, July 1984, August 1984, September 1984, October 1984, November 1984, January 1985, June 1985, December 1985, and December 1989
11 December 2005: 6 more issues of Compute!
- We've added the text of six issues of Compute: December 1983, March 1984, March 1986, November 1986, July 1987, and January 1988
14 October 2005: 3 more issues of Compute!
- We've added the text of three issues of Compute: December 1984, October 1987, and November 1987
22 July 2005: FlightSimBooks.com
- We have launched a new site, FlightSimBooks.com, which features the full text of 11 classic flight simulation books.
7 July 2005: Compute II
- We've added the full text of both issues of Compute II - The Single-Board Compute. This was a sort-lived spin-off from Compute! magazine that only published two issues in 1980. It focused on KIM, AIM, SYM, and OSI single-board computers.
